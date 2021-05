MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Police are looking for a Milwaukee woman who was last seen on Sunday, March 2.

Iesha Supreme King was seen driving a 2005 gray Toyota Avalon with Wisconsin plate AEJ7000 in the Brown Deer area.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a fitted short sleeve shirt, multi colored flowered leggings and flip flops.

Contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 if you see her.