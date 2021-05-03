Suspect robs Culver’s before making getaway on bicycle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a Culver's restaurant before fleeing on a bicycle.

The robbery happened Sunday at 11 p.m. at the Culver's on 2102 W. Beltline Highway.

The suspect fled on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Madison Police at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com