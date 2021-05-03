Madison, La Crosse men charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A Madison native and another Wisconsin man have been charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area after they admitted to their part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Madison native Brandon Nelson and La Crosse native Abram Markofski will make their initial appearance in court Monday afternoon, four months after the riot.

According to the criminal complaint, submitted by FBI agent Brian Blake, Nelson and Markofski traveled by car to Washington Jan. 5 to hear then-president Donald Trump speak the next day. They followed the crowd into the Capitol building, where Congress was certifying the election of Joe Biden.

Neither man is accused of any violent crimes once in the building. According to Nelson's account of the day, Capitol police were guiding some of the rioters into the building.

"Markofski's account differed from Nelson's in that Markofski did not characterize police officers as guiding them into the building; rather, he said a police officer inside the Capitol told them, 'I can't make you guys leave. However, for your own safety, you should leave,'" Blake said in the complaint.

The FBI pulled photos from social media confirming Nelson and Markofski's presence at the Capitol that day, to go along with detailed confessions from both men. Nelson and Markofski were in the building for roughly 40 minutes by their own admission.

This is a developing story.