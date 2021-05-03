Wisconsin gas prices jump almost 5 cents following two steady weeks

Wisconsin gas prices jump almost 5 cents following two steady weeksNew
(WAOW) — For the last two weeks, Wisconsin gas prices stayed about the same, but now they’re rising again.
According to GasBuddy, prices increased by 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week. Now, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.78. This is 5.5 cents higher than last month and $1.31/g higher than this time last year.
Wisconsin drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.55/g or as expensive as $2.99/g today.
The national average continues to rise, but this week only slightly. According to GasBuddy, the national average rose 0.7 cents, bringing the average to $2.89/g. It’s up 1.8 cents from last month and $1.13 from this time last year.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made the following statement on the rising prices.
“The nation’s gas prices perked up again last week as oil prices advanced to fresh multi-year highs on Covid improvements overseas and the switch to summer gasoline, which is basically now complete,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Last week saw the national average hit its highest level in two years, and with continued recovery in gasoline demand, the increase in price is likely to continue into the future. Americans may now want to brace themselves for the possibility of a $3/gal national average in the weeks ahead, as demand remains strong as Americans take to the roads. The question going forward is how much demand will continue to recover and rise- will it lead to record summer gasoline demand? We indeed may see some weeks with new records as Americans get in their cars this summer- but the question is how many will do so? That will determine how much higher prices will go.”