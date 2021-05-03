WKOW wins station of the year from Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, WKOW took home the award for Station of the Year from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
The awards were distributed at a virtual gala Saturday.
The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association takes award submissions at the end of every year. The entries are then judged by an independent group of industry professionals who determine the winners.
But Station of the year wasn't the only recognition WKOW had the honor of taking home from the event. The station was ultimately recognized with 21 other awards.
“We are honored to be recognized as Station of the Year two years in a row, and I am truly proud of our team,” said Anna Engelhart, general manager of WKOW. “I couldn’t be prouder to work alongside such a talented group of broadcast professionals especially in this challenging year when local news was so important to our community.”
FIRST PLACE
Best Evening Newscast
Best Weathercast
Best News Writing
Best Image Promotion
Best Weather Promotion
Best Topical Promotion
Best Commercial
Best Election Coverage
Best Use of Social Media
SECOND PLACE
Best Spot News
Best News Writing
Best Sports Reporting
Best Weather Promotion
Best Topical Promotion
Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community
Best Online Breaking News Coverage
Best Online Personality
THIRD PLACE
Best Spot News
Best Live On-Scene Reporting
Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change
Best Use of Social Media