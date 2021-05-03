WKOW wins station of the year from Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, WKOW took home the award for Station of the Year from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

The awards were distributed at a virtual gala Saturday.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association takes award submissions at the end of every year. The entries are then judged by an independent group of industry professionals who determine the winners.

But Station of the year wasn't the only recognition WKOW had the honor of taking home from the event. The station was ultimately recognized with 21 other awards.

“We are honored to be recognized as Station of the Year two years in a row, and I am truly proud of our team,” said Anna Engelhart, general manager of WKOW. “I couldn’t be prouder to work alongside such a talented group of broadcast professionals especially in this challenging year when local news was so important to our community.”

FIRST PLACE

Best Evening Newscast

Best Weathercast

Best News Writing

Best Image Promotion

Best Weather Promotion

Best Topical Promotion

Best Commercial

Best Election Coverage

Best Use of Social Media

SECOND PLACE

Best Spot News

Best News Writing

Best Sports Reporting

Best Weather Promotion

Best Topical Promotion

Best Pandemic-Related Service to Community

Best Online Breaking News Coverage

Best Online Personality

THIRD PLACE

Best Spot News

Best Live On-Scene Reporting

Best Coverage of Civil Discourse and Social Change

Best Use of Social Media