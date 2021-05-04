2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police in San Francisco are hunting for a man who stabbed two Asian American women without warning in San Francisco’s Mid-Market area. Officers were sent to 4th and Stockton streets shortly before 5 p.m. and found the wounded women, who were taken to a hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions. Witnesses told KPIX-TV that a man clutching a knife was walking down Market Street when he approached a bus stop, stabbed the women, and then walked away. Police didn’t immediately indicate whether the attack might be a hate crime.