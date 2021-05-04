Amber Noggle’s family donates Infant CPR Kits to American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a full circle moment for my family.

Tuesday, my 2-year-old son Dax, who was born with a critical congenital heart defect, delivered infant CPR kits to one of his primary nurses at American Family Children's Hospital, Samantha Griesser. She was part of the medical team that helped save his life when he was a baby.

The donation was made possible thanks to a fundraiser we held in partnership with the American Heart Association.

Thanks to so many generous contributions from our community, we were able to make sure every family of a heart baby this year will go home with the potentially lifesaving kit and knowledge.

We were also able to deliver kits to the NICU at SSM Health.

My family is forever grateful to live in a city that has such high quality medical care and a community that is always so willing to give back and help others.



