Back to the 60s tomorrow, but it doesn’t last long

MADISON (WKOW) - Cooler conditions moved in Tuesday with most of the day in the low-to-mid 50s!

Expect a return of the 60s tomorrow, although it doesn't last too long.

Skies clear overnight, dropping temperatures back to the upper 30s.

Skies remain fairly clear Wednesday morning, bringing chances of sunshine leading into Cinco De Mayo!

Highs in the upper 50s are dominant in the 7-day forecast. There's another shot of a high in the low 60s Friday, but majority of the days through the weekend remain in the 50s.

Monday brought a decent amount of rain to most of the region.

A number of us in the viewing areas received anywhere from 1/2" to 1" of rain, with some even nearing 2 inches. Although, we are still left well below the average rainfall amount for this time of year.

More chances for rain continue as we go on throughout the week.

Another shot of rain showers arrives Wednesday night, with scattered rain developing and leading into a few morning showers Thursday. Thursday night as well.

The weekend also brings rain chances, looking likely Saturday night into Mother's Day morning as of now.