Beneficial rain moves out, cooler conditions move in

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain has wrapped up, but conditions will stay mainly cloudy and cooler today.

SET UP

High pressure moves in from the northwest, bringing cooler temperatures, which will stick around for the remainder of the forecast.

TODAY

More clouds than sun today with a bit of a breeze from the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions stay cooler in the upper 50s later this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Clearing and cooling tonight with temperatures in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder for Cinco de Mayo with temperatures in the low to mid 60s -- that's fairly seasonal for this time of year.



Scattered showers will move in along a clipper system overnight.



THURSDAY

Just a few showers lingering into early Thursday morning with partly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Another tenth of an inch of rain possible Wednesday night into early Thursday

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.



SATURDAY

Increasing clouds with a breeze picking up and highs in the mid 50s.



Rain chances on the rise Saturday evening and overnight.



SUNDAY

Mother's Day could start with a few showers with mostly cloudy and cool conditions in the mid to upper 50s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.