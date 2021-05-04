Bomb targets health workers in Afghan capital, killing 1

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb targeted a minibus carrying medical workers in the Afghan capital, killing one person. Police said three medics were wounded and taken to hospitals after the attack on the bus as it was taking the doctors, nurses and other health workers from Kabul toward northern Panjsher province. No one immediately claimed responsibility, and police were investigating. The attack comes a few days after American troops officially began their final pullout from the country. The top U.S. military officer has said Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and possibly some bad outcomes against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks.