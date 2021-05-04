Bullet strikes home on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Everyone is OK after a bullet hit a home on Madison's east side Monday evening.

The Madison Police Department said in an incident report that shots were heard around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Marquette Street.

Three shell casings were found in the area. One bullet struck a nearby home but did not go through the walls.

There were no reported injuries.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.