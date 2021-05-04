Concert to honor Broadway star Rebecca Luker, fight ALS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of Broadway’s biggest stars are joining together to pay tribute to the late three-time Tony nominated actor Rebecca Luker and raise money to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease. Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara and Sally Wilfert will perform in a show Tuesday night that will feature stories and songs from Luker’s career. “Becca” will stream online and tickets are $20 with all proceeds and donations benefiting ALS research. Luker died in December of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.