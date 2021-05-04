Dane County announces mental health grants for local schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that school districts in and around Madison will receive grants to support student mental health.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the county will distribute roughly $1.5 million to area school districts. Verona ($525,000) and Madison (more than $454,000) will receive the largest single grants.

“This work enhances the school-based mental health teams the county and 10 school districts already partner on, known as ‘Building Bridges.’ This is further reflection of the county’s commitment to improving the wellbeing of students and, in turn, the educational outcomes of our next generation," Parisi said in the release.

Middleton-Cross Plains, Mount Horeb, Waunakee, Wisconsin Heights, Monona Grove, Lodi, DeForest and Belleville will also receive mental health grants.

Vruwink said in the release that the funds come from the federal COVID-19 relief money. The measure will be up for debate at the next meeting of the County Board Health and Human Needs Committee.