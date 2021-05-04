Derek Chauvin’s attorney files for new trial alleging verdict contrary to law

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has filed for a new trial.

The motion was filed in Hennepin County court Tuesday afternoon.

The document makes several claims as to why Chauvin deserves a new trial, including failures by the court to move the proceedings to another location and not to sequester the jury prior to deliberations.

Chauvin, 45, faced three charges in connection with the death of 46-year-old Floyd. The charges included second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty on all counts.

The case gained national attention and sparked protests and riots across the country when video spread online of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's for several minutes as the Black man repeatedly said he could not breathe.

This is a developing story.