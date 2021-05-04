Skip to Content

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy scheduling vaccine appointments for kids age 12 and up

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- In advance of the FDA planning to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for all teenagers, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is opening up its appointments.

According to a Facebook post, the appointments are open for scheduling now, with the first slots available Monday. The FDA announced the expected growth in eligibility Monday.

The pharmacy will make the shots available to all children 12 years of age and older.

