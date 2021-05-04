Fitchburg pharmacy schedules teen vaccine appointments in preparation of FDA authorization

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The FDA has yet to give emergency authorization for children as young as 12 to achieve the Pfizer vaccine. However, one pharmacy in Fitchburg is already scheduling appointments for kids to get their shot.

Thad Schumacher, the owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, said he wanted to save parents from some anxiety.

"Being a parent of four, I can only imagine, if I had children under the age of 16, how anxious I would be to get my kids vaccinated," he said. "We have openings in the schedule, [so] maybe it would be peace of mind to those parents if they could get a an appointment and know that they're going to have their child vaccinated."

Schumacher said the pharmacy had around 70 appointments available over the course of three days, starting May 13.

"Hopefully, the 13th is lucky for us," he said.

Schumacher said all appointments filled up quickly.

"The response has been overwhelming, as I knew it probably would be," he said.

If the FDA hasn't issued the authorization by the May 13, Schumacher said the pharmacy will push the appointments back a week.

He said he isn't planning to open more appointments for teens until the authorization is official, and he is asking parents to be patient.

"One of the great things about this particular time right now is that the vaccine supply is quite high, so I don't suspect there being this huge problem with getting an appointment," he said. "The vaccinators in Wisconsin will keep vaccinating as long as there's people who want the vaccine."

He said Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is also working with the Verona Area School District, the Eagle School and a group in Middleton to host vaccine clinics targeting teens. The clinics will start the week of May 17 and will run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Information about each of them and how to sign up is going to be forthcoming because we just set those up today," Schumacher said. "I don't have the details, but we know there's a need there."