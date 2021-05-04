Former Fennimore police officer, State Patrol cadet sentenced to probation on child sex assault charge

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- A Grant County judge sentenced a former Fennimore police officer to probation after a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault in February.

Zachary Hogenson, 32, was convicted of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault).

Online court records show Judge Craig Day sentenced Hogenson to three years in prison but stayed the remaining 1 year after time served as well as 2 years of extended supervision. As part of the probation agreement, he must register as a sex offender and not have any contact with the victim. If he violates probation within 5 years , Hogenson will have to go to prison to serve the remaining 1 year of his sentence.

Hogenson was arrested in November 2019 while training to be a state patrol cadet. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 he was taken into custody at the agency’s training center at Fort McCoy on an arrest warrant for child sex assault.

A criminal complaint states a now-adult woman was interviewed by an Iowa County Sheriff’s detective in June of 2019 about incidents taking place as long as eleven years ago, when Hogenson was 19 and the woman was 14.

The complaint says Hogenson and the girl had more than two dozen sexual encounters from approximately June 2007 through 2008. “During some of the… encounters she was crying,” the complaint states, with the girl maintaining those encounters were unwanted.

Hogenson was previously a part-time police officer with the Fennimore Police Department. Chief Christopher French says Hogenson left the department in July 2019 to prepare for his work with the State Patrol.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says Hogenson’s alleged actions were investigated by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office because Hogenson had been a job applicant with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.