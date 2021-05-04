Government seeks 2-year prison sentence for ex-UAW leader

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for a former president of the United Auto Workers. The government says Dennis Williams led “two lives,” as a leader of a blue-collar union who also had a taste for premium champagne and California villas. Williams pleaded guilty last year to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. Williams will be sentenced May 11. Williams has tried to portray himself as a reluctant participant. But the government says he devised ways to conceal the spending. Williams is seeking a prison sentence of a year and a day, which would qualify him for good behavior credits.