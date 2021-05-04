Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 37 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say heavy rains have brought severe flooding to nine provinces around Afghanistan in recent days, killing at least 37 people, some of them children. Heavy flooding compounded by mudslides often threatens remote areas of Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor, especially during the spring and summer months. Powerful flood waters in western Herat province that began Sunday killed 24 people around the province, provincial governor’s spokesman Jailani Farhad said Tuesday. Gov. Abdul Tahir Faizzada of Western Ghor province said 10 people, including six children, were killed by floodwaters that flowed from area mountains. He said 163 houses were partially destroyed and 910 people were displaced.