James Madison Memorial High School could soon have a new name; Here is the list of proposed changes

James Madison Memorial High School could soon have a new name; Here is the list of proposed changesUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District has released a list of proposed names as the district considers renaming James Madison Memorial High School.
For more of our education coverage, click here.
The proposals are below and are not listed in any particular order:
- Memorial High School
- Dr. Percy L. Julian Memorial High School
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial High School
- Madison Memorial High School
- Woke High School
- Bayard Rustin
- Maria Monreal-Cameron
- James Madison Memorial High School
- Frederick Douglass High School
- Harriet Tubman Memorial High School
- Otis Redding
- Vel Phillips
- Milton McPike Memorial High School
- John Lewis Memorial High School
- Mildred Harnack
- Electa Quinney High School
- John Muir Memorial High School
- Madison Learning Academy
- Mary McLeod Bethune
- Marsha P. Johnson Memorial
- Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School
- Vel Phillips Memorial High School
The district is now gathering input on the proposed names. Click here to learn more about the renaming process.