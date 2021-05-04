James Madison Memorial High School could soon have a new name; Here is the list of proposed changes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District has released a list of proposed names as the district considers renaming James Madison Memorial High School.

For more of our education coverage, click here.

The proposals are below and are not listed in any particular order:

Memorial High School

Dr. Percy L. Julian Memorial High School

Martin Luther King, Jr.

Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial High School

Madison Memorial High School

Woke High School

Bayard Rustin

Maria Monreal-Cameron

James Madison Memorial High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Harriet Tubman Memorial High School

Otis Redding

Vel Phillips

Milton McPike Memorial High School

John Lewis Memorial High School

Mildred Harnack

Electa Quinney High School

John Muir Memorial High School

Madison Learning Academy

Mary McLeod Bethune

Marsha P. Johnson Memorial

Darlene M. Hancock Memorial High School

Vel Phillips Memorial High School

The district is now gathering input on the proposed names. Click here to learn more about the renaming process.