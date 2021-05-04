Longtime Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke announces retirement

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks television play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke says he will retire at the end of the season. Paschke announced his decision before the Bucks’ Tuesday night game with the Brooklyn Nets. Paschke has called over 2,000 Bucks games over the last 35 seasons. His overall broadcasting career has lasted 48 years. Paschke also has called games for University of Wisconsin football and basketball, the Milwaukee Brewers and Marquette basketball among other assignments.