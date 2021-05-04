Madison West Head Football Coach Brad Murphy out, search for replacement underway

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison West Head Football Coach Brad Murphy has been fired.

Murphy confirmed to sports director Lance Veeser in a text that it's his understanding that he's been fired. He said that he never officially received notification that he been fired, he only that he saw that his job has been posted.

Murphy added that the district recently asked him if he would resign or be fired. He told the district that he would have to be fired.

Murphy has come under fire in recent months for forming a club football team with athletes from all four Madison High Schools.

They are allowed to play WIAA teams but are not sponsored by the school district. In fact, Murphy acknowledged he was putting his job at risk by coaching this team. It appears that issue came to a head recently.

Murphy formed the club team after MMSD announced it wasn't planning to participate in alternate seasons for football, volleyball or girls' swim and dive. MMSD Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz cited concerns about playing indoors and in the case of football, using protective equipment.

The district has a job posting for the position up on its website. The deadline for applications for the position is Wednesday, May 5.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds tells 27 News the district is unable to comment on personnel decisions.

This is a developing story.