MADISON (WKOW)-- May 4 is a day where Star Wars fans from across the globe can celebrate all things pertaining to the galaxy far, far away.

The saying "May the 4th be with you" was claimed by fans in Toronto, Canada back in 2011 during a trivia game and costume contest.

If you're looking for ideas on how to celebrate, just show off your lightsaber or even make your best Wookie impression on social media.