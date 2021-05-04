Middleton’s Dain Johnson shines in Morgan Stanley Championship

VERONA (WKOW) -- For the first time in two years, the Morgan Stanley Championship for boys' high school golf returned to University Ridge Golf Course.

Middleton freshman Dain Johnson topped the individual list finishing with 71 on the afternoon. The Cardinals also captured the team title with a total score of 303.

Team Scores:

Middleton (303) Waunakee (318) Memorial (319) Edgewood (321) Milton (326) Verona (340) Oregon (349) Sun Prairie (353) Madison West (362) Monona Grove (375) Deforest (449) LaFollete (X)

Top 10 Individuals: