Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke to retire at the end of the season

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke is going to retire at the end of the season.

Paschke will call it a career after 35 years at the helm of Milwaukee Bucks broadcasts.

Paschke's decision was announced in an interview with Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Paschke’s overall broadcasting career spanned 48 years, during which he called more than 2,000 Bucks games that aired on WVTV 18, WCGV 24, Midwest Sports Channel, FOX Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Wisconsin. Throughout his time with the Bucks, Paschke worked year-round on telecasts, television projects and other team broadcast ventures, and regularly contributed video content to the team’s website and in-game entertainment experience. He also served as the team’s Broadcast Director for 24 seasons and was a member of the NBA Broadcast Advisory Board for many years.

In 2018, Paschke became the second-ever recipient of the NBA’s Todd Harris Award, which is named in honor of longtime NBA executive Todd Harris and recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive who is the ultimate team player and inspires people to make every day brighter.

Paschke, together with longtime television partners Jon McGlocklin and Marques Johnson, won five regional Emmy Awards for his work on Bucks broadcasts. In 2007, he became a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a “Friend of Basketball” and in 2013 was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ prestigious Silver Circle, an honor given to outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the local television industry. Paschke was also inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club’s Milwaukee Media Hall of Fame in 2014.