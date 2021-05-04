Monona cancels Memorial Day parade; still to hold services

MONONA (WKOW) -- After previously announcing they would seek a later date for the annual parade, the city of Monona announced Tuesday that they will wait until 2022 for the next parade.

According to a news release from VFW Memorial Day coordinator Greg Chille, the city will hold Memorial Day services at several area cemeteries. The parade will resume as scheduled next year.

"I hope that everyone will be able to join us at one or more of the times and locations this year. There will be no parade on Memorial Day on Monona Drive this year, We ask that you follow current [COVID-19] Precautions and Social Distancing," Chille said in the release.

The services will take place at the following locations on May 31: