Pfizer to request emergency use for young children

(WKOW) -- Pfizer plans to ask the FDA to authorize emergency use of its vaccine for children between the ages of two and 11.

The company's CEO said it will submit the request in September.

By early next week, the FDA is expected to allow 12 to 15-year-olds to get the Pfizer shot.

UW Health medical professionals told 27 News that even though severe COVID-19 cases are more rare in children, it will be just as important to vaccinate them.

"I think that there's the contribution to the overall herd immunity and getting more people vaccinated, which decreases the amount of COVID-19 that we have circulating within our communities," said Dr. Matt Anderson with UW Health. "That's really important."

Anderson also said the vaccine will be a game change for children undergoing cancer treatments or who have other immune-suppressing conditions.