Prevea Health in Green Bay providing model for state vaccinators to cut down on wasted doses

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- State health officials say they're seeing one to two-thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses go to waste per week, which is much more than in earlier months.

Prevea Health in Green Bay came up with a way to reduce its vaccine waste.

Its vaccine team uses Microsoft Teams, so staff at each of the clinics can communicate with each other about any available doses they may have.

"When a vial is opened, the other sites that are vaccinating know that so they don't open one, and we can distribute the doses if they're close," said Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

Prevea Health uses a mobile courier-like service that moves those doses from clinic to clinic.

Officials say they plan to tweak the process to get as many shots in arms as it can.