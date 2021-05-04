Professor overcomes loss to craft COVID-19 student brochures

When the coronavirus pandemic struck New York City, LaGuardia Community College professor Lucia Fuentes assigned students in her honors biology class to compile all the information they could find about COVID-19. The result was an online multilingual brochure that has become a valuable resource for immigrants. Fuentes has continued the project even after her husband died from complications related to the virus and after she herself survived a bout with the disease. In her grief, she remains committed to her students and is determined to prevent others from getting sick.