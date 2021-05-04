Proposal would allow Madison libraries to reopen May 24

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public libraries in Madison would reopen later this month under a new proposal.

A plan in front of the Madison Public Library Board would allow locations to open, beginning May 24.

Visitors would be able to browse book collections in person and use other library services, like computers and copiers. There would be limited seating and table space at some locations. The plan would eventually phase in use of study or meeting rooms.

Sites would follow capacity guidelines set by Public Health Madison & Dane County. Masking and social distancing would also be required.

Libraries in Madison closed in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They eventually resumed curbside pickup of materials.

The proposal goes in front of the Library Board on Thursday.