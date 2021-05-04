Researchers: Climate pledges see world closing on Paris goal

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say recent pledges by the United States and others could help cap global warming at 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. More than 190 countries agreed in Paris six years ago to keep average temperature increases below that level, ideally no more than 1.5 C, by 2100 compared to pre-industrial times. The Climate Action Tracker projects that the world is currently set to overshoot the Paris accord’s target by 0.9 degrees. But if 131 countries that make up almost three-quarters of global emissions meet their pledged or discussed “net zero” goal, then the 2-degree target could be met. That’s 0.1 C cooler than the previous optimistic forecast the group made in December.