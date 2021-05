MADISON (WKOW) -- One city council member is trying to stop the city of Madison from evicting people living in an encampment in Reindahl Park.

The city allowed people to temporarily camp in some city parks during the pandemic but it has started shutting them down.

About 30 people live in the Reindahl encampment.

On Tuesday night, alder Juliana Bennett introduced a resolution that would prevent them from being removed.