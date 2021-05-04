Second Harvest foodbank to grow mobile pantry in Beloit with grant money

BELOIT (WKOW) -- As people across Rock County face mounting difficulties with food insecurity thanks to COVID-19, Second Harvest will look to expand a much-needed resource.

According to a news release from Second Harvest spokesperson Kris Tazelaar, the foodbank received a $4,000 grant from the Stateline Community Foundation Tuesday. The money will go to the Beloit Mobile Pantry.

"With our nation in the grips of COVID-19, we are meeting increased needs of today while preparing for continued challenges in the months and years to come. According to Feeding America, the number of people facing food insecurity in Rock County due to COVID-19 could increase by 40%," Tazelaar said in the release.

Second Harvest operates the mobile foodbank twice a month at the People's Church in Beloit, partnered with the Beloit Masonic Center.

The mobile pantry serves roughly 400 households, providing boxes of dry goods, produce, dairy and frozen foods. Each round of distribution provides households with approximately 60 pounds of food.