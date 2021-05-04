Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic is making an increasing number of unauthorized immigrants fall through the cracks, some advocates and nonprofits say. They worked in hard-hit industries, such as restaurants, hospitality or construction, and lack of income has critically impacted their ability to afford food or rent. Some have been pushed out of their homes. Mexican immigrant Sotero Cirilo, for example, has lived in the streets of Queens, New York, for three months. After the two restaurants where he worked closed last year and he depleted his savings, Cirilo couldn’t afford to pay rent anymore. Now, he picks up bottles and cans for recycling and sleeps in a blue tent under a train track bridge.