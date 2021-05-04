Thunberg: ‘We will not accept’ giving up on limiting warming

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg says it seems that those in power “have given up” on the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. Thunberg on Tuesday told a virtual press conference that “we will not accept that … we, the younger generation,” The Paris deal asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. She and three others teenagers from her Fridays for Future movement spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven ahead of this year’s U.N. global climate summit in Scotland in November.