UN program inks Moderna deal on 500M doses, starting in Q4

GENEVA (AP) — Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced a deal by which the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccines doses for the U.N.-backed program to ship to needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. The advance purchase agreement comes just days after the World Health Organization, after weeks of delays, announced emergency approval for the Moderna vaccine that will pave the way for its rollout in the U.N.-backed COVAX program. However, deliveries are not set to begin until the fourth quarter of this year, and the vast majority of the doses in the deal — 466 million — are planned for next year.