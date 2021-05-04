US judge weighs if PG&E violated probation with 2019 fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether Pacific Gas & Electric violated its criminal probation by sparking a wildfire north of San Francisco. The fire destroyed more than 100 homes and injured six firefighters in October 2019. Prosecutors and attorneys for PG&E appeared at a hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge William Alsup. The hearing came a month after the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts in the fire. PG&E has accepted investigators’ findings that its transmission line ignited the fire. But it has denied committing any crimes.