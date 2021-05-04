WKOW – TV in Madison, Wisconsin is looking for a visually creative and highly motivated Weekend Evening Anchor / Reporter. We’re looking for a journalist who knows how to create memorable television moments in the studio and out in the field. The leading candidate will also be a leader for the weekend team in the newsroom, making sure the weekend staff is well positioned to win breaking news and break exclusive stories. We are looking for a journalist who can dig for a story and fights to be the lead in the newscast. This candidate will also be the primary fill-in for the main anchors. If you know how to use social media to creatively engage viewers, we want to learn more about you. Do you know how to develop enterprise and exclusive content? If so, you will get our attention. Strong news-gathering and investigative skills are preferred.

This position requires on-camera reporting, photojournalism and non-linear editing. Our journalists produce content for on-air, online and mobile platforms. Producing experience is preferred. Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you have the drive to succeed, send your reel, writing samples, a resume and something surprising that will set you apart to:

Ed Reams

News Director

WKOW – TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: May 4, 2021