Wisconsin job losses during pandemic not as bad as other states

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Millions of jobs were lost this past year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While workers in the Badger State did suffer, they still fared better than those in other states.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum says that from September 2019 to September of 2020, Wisconsin lost 5.2% of total jobs.

Nationally -- the average was at 6.8%, while neighboring states such as Michigan saw 7.9%.

Taking the biggest hit were jobs that required being face-to-face, many of them in the leisure and hospitality sector.

"Now that we are hopefully in a period you know where case levels are starting to decline. We're sort of steadily edging, you know hopefully closer back to a normal way of living. Hopefully this puts Wisconsin in a little better position than some other parts of the country to continue to rebuild its economy," said Mark Sommerhauser, Communications Director & Policy Researcher at Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Researchers say 74% of the jobs lost in the state from March to April of 2020 have been regained.