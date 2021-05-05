$5,000 bail set for man accused of mutilating corpse

MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge set bail for the Sauk County man accused of burning a body in the town of Madison last summer.

A Dane County Judge set bail for Marcus Kilgore, 35, at $5,000 Wednesday, according to online court records.

As conditions of the bail, Kilgore is to have no contact with the victim's family.

He faces charges of hiding and mutilating the corpse of Kiara Lopez in July 2020. Authorities suspect her death was drug-related.

Lopez's body had scratch marks, indicating she was dragged before her body was set on fire.

Kilgore is next scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Dane County Circuit Court on May 13.