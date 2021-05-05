AG Kaul recognizes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

(WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling attention to the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in Wisconsin on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day.

The day is a reminder to help combat the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of indigenous women.

“Today is a solemn day to remember those whose lives have been lost or who are missing due to abduction, homicide, or trafficking,” said AG Kaul. “But this is also a day when we can resolve to take action to help prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”

In July 2020, Attorney General Kaul announced the launch of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, a partnership with Wisconsin Department of Justice and Indigenous communities to address and hopefully prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

The task force's co-chairs include Skye Alloway of the Forest County Potawatomi and Justine Rufus with Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The task force meets quarterly.