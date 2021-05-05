Asia markets mixed after Wall Street decline

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank, while Japanese and Chinese markets were closed for holidays. Hong Kong declined while Sydney and India advanced. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7%, easing back from last week’s gains. Major tech stocks including Apple and Microsoft fell for a sixth day. Investors are watching corporate earnings and looking ahead to this week’s U.S. employment data. Most economic data point to improving conditions but investors are worried about renewed coronavirus outbreaks and a possible uptick in inflation.