At least 2 killed after plane crashes into Mississippi home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Emergency officials in Mississippi say at least two people have died after a small plane crashed into a Mississippi home. A Hattiesburg police spokesman says authorities were called to the scene of the aircraft crash just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. WDAM-TV quoted Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief as saying that two people died after the civilian plane hit the home. Officials didn’t immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Police say they have called the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate. Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.