Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

BEIRUT (AP) — The office of Lebanon’s prime minister says a German company has removed hazardous materials stored in 59 containers from Beirut’s port and is shipping them abroad. It’s part of efforts to secure the port following last year’s catastrophic blast. Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon tweeted on Wednesday that the ship carrying the material has left and will arrive in the German town of Wilhelmshaven in about 10 days where it will be destroyed. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The August blast killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000.