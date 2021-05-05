Burcin resigns as Badgers golf coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin men's golf head coach Michael Burcin has announced his resignation after 10 years of leading the Badgers program.

“The last 10 years have been a dream to come to work at this university and athletic department,” said Burcin in a statement. “The opportunity to work along this unbelievably successful group of coaches is humbling on a daily basis. A special thanks to Coach Alvarez, Marija Pientka, Todd Oehrlein and my mentor at South Carolina, Bill McDonald, for all of your support over the last 17 years.

“During the last 15 months, while spending much of that time at home, I realized what I was missing and quickly realized I wanted to be around more for both of them (my wife, Dr. Michelle Burcin, and daughter Josie). Coaching has caused me to be away from home for well over 100 days each year and I feel it is a good time to be more available to my family.

“I am forever grateful for the athletes that gave their all for this program and will cherish those friendships forever. I could not be prouder of how those kids pushed this program forward on all fronts and I cannot wait to watch them grow further. I have more invaluable experiences and relationships from this profession that I could ever deserve. We will forever appreciate our time in Madison as part of the University of Wisconsin.”

The Badgers posted four of the five best single-season scoring averages in school history under Burcin's watch. However, the team placed last in the past two Big Ten Championships.

“I appreciate Coach Burcin’s leadership during the past decade to develop and grow the Badgers’ men’s golf program and more importantly, to develop outstanding young men,” Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “Michael will be leaving this program in a better place and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Burcin's last day will be May 31.