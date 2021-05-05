Butterfly exhibit at Olbrich canceled

(WKOW) -- Olbrich Botanical Gardens has canceled the Blooming Butterflies exhibit for the 2021 season.

It was scheduled to be held in July.

Olbrich says there are still too many unknown factors to hold the indoor event. It normally averages about 24,000 visitors over three weeks

Even though Dane County has a declining trend in Covid-19 cases, the event takes months to plan.

Olbrich says it would be too hard to determine future social distancing requirements and the availability of onsite staff and volunteers needed to run the exhibit.

The exhibit is scheduled to return in 2022.