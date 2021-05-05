Cool conditions continue, rain in sight

MADISON (WKOW) - Somewhat cooler or below average high temperatures have arrived and will likely continue for some time.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s are likely through the weekend.

Winds continue from the north at light speeds.

Wednesday was dry, with a sunny start. Clouds increased and continued to filter in throughout the afternoon before the incoming rain.

Rain likely arrives with no interruptions to people's daily routines.

The timing will likely start around 10 or 11 p.m. tonight with rain moving eastward and becoming a little more widespread across the region overnight into Thursday.

There's a chance showers continue early Thursday morning for Madison and to the east, likely through 8 a.m.

Although, majority of Thursday is dry with times of some sun and clouds.

The rest of the week, weekend and even into next week looks dry.

Rain chances have been removed on Sunday, Mother's Day.

It is likely that highs will warm-up a bit for next week, the work week. By Tuesday, as of right now, highs will return to the low 60s.