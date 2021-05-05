Coroner: Gunshot killed baby at end of father’s police chase

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coroner says a single gunshot killed an infant who was with his father during a shootout with police. The father died in a barrage of gunfire Monday after Mississippi officers chased 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith. Authorities say Smith was suspected of killing the baby’s mother and another person in Louisiana. An autopsy was performed on the baby, 3-month-old La’Mello Parker. The coroner of Harrison County, Mississippi — Brian Switzer — released results Wednesday. He said Biloxi police will compare the bullet to the weapons that were fired. Smith was wanted in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and her nephew in Baker, Louisiana.