Dane County launches coalition to mitigate suicides, overdoses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County announced a new effort Wednesday to end deaths from despair.

County Executive Joe Parisi and other local leaders created the "Ending Deaths from Despair Coalition" to help prevent pain that leads to suicides and overdoses.

More than 20 other partners are part of the initiative like mental health providers, first responders, businesses, crisis providers and advocates.

"In spite of everything our community has to offer -- a strong economy, active social networks, excellent health care -- Dane County has not been spared," Parisi said. "The opioid overdose epidemic and suicide have been on the rise here along with the rest of the nation."

During the pandemic, Dane County has reported a 40% increase in drug and alcohol-related EMS calls.

Dane County reported more than 1,000 deaths from suicide or overdoses since 2016.