Evers pardons 18 more people, total now 192

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers pardoned 18 more people Wednesday, bringing the total of his term to 192.

"While I continue to review and listen to folks requesting to be pardoned, I am glad to continue this process of reflection and forgiveness for those who have worked to better their communities and our entire state," Evers said in a statement.

Evers formed the Pardon Advisory Board shortly after taking office. The body reviews all applications for pardons and makes recommendations to the governor. The latest set were referred after the body held a virtual hearing on April 9.

The governor's office provided a list of all the people pardoned and a description of their crimes: